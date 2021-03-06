The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE NYT opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $75,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 50,993 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

