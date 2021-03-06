The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of The New York Times worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The New York Times by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

