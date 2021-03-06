The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of The Pennant Group worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $49.17 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

