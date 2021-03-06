The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $125.98 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

