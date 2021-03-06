The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $230.37 million and approximately $125.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038069 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 303.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,194 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

