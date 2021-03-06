The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SWZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 21,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,208. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

