The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 898,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.