The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

