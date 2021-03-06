The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of The Wendy’s worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

