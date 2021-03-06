The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 773,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392,540 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 963,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

