The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,699,501 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.21% of The Williams Companies worth $51,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

WMB opened at $24.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 220.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.