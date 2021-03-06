THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $56,777.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007145 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001500 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

