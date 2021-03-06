Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,007 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $262,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $446.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.34. The company has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

