THETA Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, THETA has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $189.61 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00008177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00754540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003742 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.