THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.37 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $177.77 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

