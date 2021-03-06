Thisoption (TONS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

