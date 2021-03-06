Thisoption (TONS) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $4.20 million and $3.46 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00050821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00464017 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

