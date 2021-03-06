THORChain (RUNE) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00011916 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $47.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.00462608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00068635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00466596 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

