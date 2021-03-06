Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $23,125.00 and $52,639.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00373541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

