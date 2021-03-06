ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $818.77 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $818.77 million and $55,401.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $9,445.18 or 0.19520000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00463421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00077740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00467270 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.