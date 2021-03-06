ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $1.92 million and $5,165.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00462575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00464851 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

