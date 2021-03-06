Thrive Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4,111.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $244,699.83 and $4,111.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 63.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

