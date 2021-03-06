Thugs Finance (THUGS) Trading Down 29% This Week

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00010385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00460163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00068601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00461643 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,796 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

