TigerCash Trading Down 7.7% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $719,324.02 and $6.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00327621 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

