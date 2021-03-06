Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,654,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,783,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

