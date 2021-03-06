Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Top Ships stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 3,503,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

