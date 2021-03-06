Tornado Cash Price Reaches $189.74 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $64.01 million and $3.10 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $189.74 or 0.00383346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00459153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00077656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00457366 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,365 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

