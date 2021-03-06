Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Tornado has a total market cap of $601,915.27 and $1.25 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $100.32 or 0.00210390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00466970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00078309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00463749 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

