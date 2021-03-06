Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $49.20 on Friday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

