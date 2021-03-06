Tourist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $34,271.92 and approximately $51.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00462992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00068665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00077700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463490 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

