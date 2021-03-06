Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 964,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.52. 313,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,244. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

