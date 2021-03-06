TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $9,770,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,668 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.