TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $206,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $596.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $625.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

