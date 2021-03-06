TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.75% of TransMedics Group worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

