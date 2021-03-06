Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

