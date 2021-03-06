Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TVPKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.