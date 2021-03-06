Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE:TY opened at $31.00 on Friday. Tri-Continental has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
