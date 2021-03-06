Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.