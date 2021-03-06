TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.85% of TriMas worth $66,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $680,441.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,403. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.