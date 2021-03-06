Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $4.06 million and $810,997.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00758971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043237 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

