Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 24.7% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $939,360.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

