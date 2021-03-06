Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.31% of Triumph Bancorp worth $172,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.