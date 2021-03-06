TRON Hits Market Cap of $3.55 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $1.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001118 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

