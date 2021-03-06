TRON (TRX) Price Up 7.6% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. TRON has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

