TrueChain Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $22.08 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00758852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043184 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

