TrueChain Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $16.13 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00769414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.