TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $232,365.99 and $9,776.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 81.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00762718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00043600 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

