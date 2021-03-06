TrueFeedBack (TFB) One Day Volume Tops $520,748.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.60 million and $520,748.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00760491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043566 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFB is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.