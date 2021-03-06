Truegame Hits One Day Volume of $467.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $47,990.38 and approximately $467.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.