Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 9,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:TFC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 6,149,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
