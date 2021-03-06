Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 9,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 6,149,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.